Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 12,991 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CVR Energy were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 76,632.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,213 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in CVR Energy by 3,191.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 924,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 338,393 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 390,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

