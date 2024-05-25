Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,749 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 559,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 174,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 131.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,318.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,004 shares of company stock worth $410,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.27 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

