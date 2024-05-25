Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $728,000 Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Independent Bank were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of INDB opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

