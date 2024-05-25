Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDT were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in IDT by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IDT by 38.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IDT by 13.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in IDT by 271.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in IDT by 397.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDT opened at $41.32 on Friday. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $296.10 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 3.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

In other IDT news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $593,803.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $690,075 in the last 90 days. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

