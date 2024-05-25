Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,159,854 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $273,435,000 after acquiring an additional 72,294 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 238,816 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth $43,034,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $25,443,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IART has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.