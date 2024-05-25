Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Holdings Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,711 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $25.50 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.