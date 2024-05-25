Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $41,934.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 140.72% and a negative net margin of 163.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.