Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $717,000 Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88,055 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,910,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Midstream by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 980,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,574,000 after acquiring an additional 620,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $35.48 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 35.08%. The business had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.6516 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.10%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

