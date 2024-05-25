Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

CLNE stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $600.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,314,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 702,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,169,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

