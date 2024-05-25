On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives $39.87 Average PT from Analysts

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ON during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,712,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ON by 109.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,566,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth about $57,916,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in ON by 243.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,028,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,318 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ON during the third quarter worth $59,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONON stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. ON has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.17.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $504.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

