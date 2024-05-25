Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $37.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.33.

BROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.40, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. Analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 257,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $9,311,067.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 650,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,552,999.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 257,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $9,311,067.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,552,999.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 107,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $3,890,951.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 650,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,605,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,246,553 shares of company stock worth $578,980,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after buying an additional 1,661,778 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 428.9% during the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after buying an additional 1,106,511 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,988,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

