Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DH stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.41. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Definitive Healthcare



Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

