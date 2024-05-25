Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $4.94 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.94.
A number of research analysts have commented on TWKS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TWKS
Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Trading Down 2.3 %
Thoughtworks stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.31.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.34 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thoughtworks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.