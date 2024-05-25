Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Everbridge from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

EVBG stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $116,504.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Everbridge by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 37.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

