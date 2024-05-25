Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.20.
OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
Institutional Trading of Omnicell
Omnicell Stock Performance
NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $77.14.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
