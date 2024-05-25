Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 99,148 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Roivant Sciences worth $22,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 165,040.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 27.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

