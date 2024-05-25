Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

