Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 239.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,025 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after acquiring an additional 205,286 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,464,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

