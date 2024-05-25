Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.14 Million Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,005 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $22,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 137,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $41.90 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

