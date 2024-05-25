Principal Securities Inc. Invests $56,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 122.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Globant by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Globant by 68,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Globant Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:GLOB opened at $166.61 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.37.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

