Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,199 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Veradigm Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MDRX opened at $7.55 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

