697 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 844.1% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,025,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,211,000 after purchasing an additional 917,284 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,975 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
RPV stock opened at $84.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $88.63.
Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.
