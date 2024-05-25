Principal Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 64,522.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 39.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 223.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

FMC stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

