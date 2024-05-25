246 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $22,332,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 861.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 90,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 81,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VMI opened at $252.79 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $303.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Free Report

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

