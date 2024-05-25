Principal Securities Inc. Invests $56,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after acquiring an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,149,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,527,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW opened at $131.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,371 shares of company stock worth $1,190,352. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

