Principal Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 533 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $117.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

