Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Sells $2,880,000.00 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

W Bryan Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,627.99.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $27.40 on Friday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alkami Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.