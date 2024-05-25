MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,178,750.00 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $2,178,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,421,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 175,022 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $3,671,961.56.

On Friday, May 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 22,484 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $363.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCFT

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

