Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $550.00 at BTIG Research

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BTIG Research from $515.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TYL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $519.09.

NYSE TYL opened at $492.05 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $500.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.32, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.19.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $2,214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,049 shares of company stock worth $20,727,935 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

