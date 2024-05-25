Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.09.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TYL

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $492.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $500.49. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total transaction of $255,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,049 shares of company stock worth $20,727,935. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 592.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 665.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.