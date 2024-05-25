JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Price Target to $40.00

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of ULS stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UL Solutions news, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

