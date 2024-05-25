Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) to “Buy”

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPeng stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.50. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in XPeng by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

