Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $241.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.61.

Shares of WM stock opened at $208.81 on Wednesday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,611 shares of company stock valued at $546,839. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,466 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Waste Management by 315.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,457,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,165,000 after buying an additional 1,106,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after buying an additional 910,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

