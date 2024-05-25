Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.94.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $287.78 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $348.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total value of $5,674,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.74, for a total transaction of $5,674,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,433,123.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $4,102,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

