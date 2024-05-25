Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.43.
A number of brokerages have commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Match Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Match Group Price Performance
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.24.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.