Brokerages Set Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) PT at $87.59

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 359,653 shares of company stock worth $27,333,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 25.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Block by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day moving average is $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.57. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Block will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

