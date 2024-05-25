Brokerages Set AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) PT at $202.83

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.39.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $195.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $200.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

