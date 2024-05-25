Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $55.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,347,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,401 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,170,000 after acquiring an additional 869,017 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

