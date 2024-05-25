Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 765,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 257,968 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,420,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,096 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,882,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 237,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

