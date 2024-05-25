Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $41.10

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.31. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $164,677.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $1,812,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at $211,071,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,529 shares of company stock worth $17,815,113 over the last 90 days. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 184,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

