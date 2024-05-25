Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$62.42.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$57.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.84, for a total value of C$751,776.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

TSE:SU opened at C$55.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$37.09 and a one year high of C$56.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.07. The company has a market cap of C$70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.9972527 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.