Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock worth $8,668,035 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sempra by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 70.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 71.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Sempra by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $75.84 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

