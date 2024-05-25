Analysts Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $143.53

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,263. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $137.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

