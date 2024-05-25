SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after purchasing an additional 122,135 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after buying an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter.

SAP stock opened at $195.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $199.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average of $173.65.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

