Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.31.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Danaher

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,481. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Danaher by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $262.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.67. The stock has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $268.98.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.