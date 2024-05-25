Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 442,250 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $4,103,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 37.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 452.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 270,573 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

