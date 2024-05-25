Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Republic Services by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,091,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.