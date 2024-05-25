JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target to $300.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.44.

UTHR opened at $272.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $279.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,528 shares of company stock worth $37,060,321. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

