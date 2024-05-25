Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 205.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Stock Performance

NASDAQ VALN opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Valneva has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.06 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

