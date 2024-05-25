WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 116.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WKME. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ WKME opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $800.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.95 and a beta of -0.10. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 247.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WKME. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WalkMe by 23.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WalkMe by 6.9% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

